Comparing Next Technology (NXTT) & The Competition

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) is one of 253 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Next Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Next Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Next Technology Competitors 1992 10598 20893 583 2.59

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Next Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Next Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Next Technology has a beta of 7.06, suggesting that its share price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Next Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 26.93% 23.05% Next Technology Competitors -224.85% -66.65% -6.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $1.80 million $21.55 million 0.24 Next Technology Competitors $2.25 billion $336.98 million -28.66

Next Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology. Next Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Next Technology rivals beat Next Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

