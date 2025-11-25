Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $325.23

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $1.44 million and $325.23 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

