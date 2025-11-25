iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Head-To-Head Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -343.86% -531.78% -147.74% LifeMD -1.82% N/A -6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and LifeMD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.51 -$12.50 million ($7.89) -0.06 LifeMD $250.09 million 0.77 -$18.88 million ($0.17) -23.50

iSpecimen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD. LifeMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00 LifeMD 2 1 6 0 2.44

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.54%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeMD beats iSpecimen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

