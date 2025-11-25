J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,719 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 25,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.4%

IBM opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.52 and a 200 day moving average of $273.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.