Curve DAO Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.45 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $594.65 million and $106.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,326,245,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,416,579,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.finance. The official message board for Curve DAO Token is news.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

