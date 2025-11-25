Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.0909.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,583,264. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,003 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 107,527 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,778,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252,596 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 26.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

