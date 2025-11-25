Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $8.13. Kingfisher shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 11,576 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 369.0%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
