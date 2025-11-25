Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.16. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.2930, with a volume of 56,149,936 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.