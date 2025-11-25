DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $25.51. DPM Metals shares last traded at $25.2460, with a volume of 587 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPMLF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 37.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. DPM Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

