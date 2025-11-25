Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $22.66. Applied Digital shares last traded at $22.3630, with a volume of 4,753,077 shares changing hands.

Applied Digital Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

