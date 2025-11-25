Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.30. Edenred shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 470 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDNMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on EDNMY
Edenred Price Performance
About Edenred
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Are These 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks the Next Big Growth Stories?
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.