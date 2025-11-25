Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.30. Edenred shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDNMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

