Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$14.49, but opened at C$13.90. Bandai Namco shares last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 1,084 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bandai Namco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bandai Namco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.35.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

