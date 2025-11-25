ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.21, but opened at $28.89. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $28.5280, with a volume of 596,089 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

