Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.17. Novagold Resources shares last traded at $8.9230, with a volume of 572,439 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NG. B. Riley upped their price target on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Novagold Resources Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novagold Resources

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novagold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 518.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,770,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Novagold Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 700,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novagold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,826,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

