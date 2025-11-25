GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.01, but opened at $78.81. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $75.3820, with a volume of 9,174,949 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 9.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.