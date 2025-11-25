Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Columbia Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10,412.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

