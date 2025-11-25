Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sony Stock Performance

SONY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 856,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,460 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $277,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,198,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,044,000 after buying an additional 4,296,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,001,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

