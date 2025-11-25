Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trip.com Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.28. 386,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after buying an additional 1,912,238 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,088,000 after acquiring an additional 662,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after buying an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,237,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

