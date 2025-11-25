Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Trust stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.46. 129,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,251. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

