Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stifel Financial stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.50. 106,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,080,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,674,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,371,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,560,000 after purchasing an additional 314,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

