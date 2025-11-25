Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,811. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average of $356.22.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,472,231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 606.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after buying an additional 533,774 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,043,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,494,000 after buying an additional 489,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.