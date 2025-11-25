Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Otis Worldwide stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. 457,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,890,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,277,000 after buying an additional 1,013,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price target on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

