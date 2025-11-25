Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Performance Food Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. 155,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,597.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,019 shares of company stock worth $1,884,319. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,044 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

