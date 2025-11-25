The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 54,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 59,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2%

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

