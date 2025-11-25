PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.