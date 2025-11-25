JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 8.6%

NYSE:KEYS traded up $15.28 on Tuesday, hitting $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.