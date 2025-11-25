Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,475,000 after purchasing an additional 742,624 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $12,517,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 288,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $102,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.