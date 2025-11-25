Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM traded up $9.91 on Tuesday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $6,065,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

