JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $33.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

CUZ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 185,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

