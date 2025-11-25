accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 435 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.
ACSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.
In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Brian Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £174,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward
