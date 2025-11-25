Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 3,686,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,377,360. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.45. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.