Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the premier technology solutions leader’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE Q traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 623,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,553. Qnity Electronics has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qnity Electronics

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan acquired 3,240 shares of Qnity Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.30 per share, with a total value of $250,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,452. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

