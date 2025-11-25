Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Hold Rating from Panmure Gordon

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 675 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,205 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UTG

Unite Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

UTG traded up GBX 3 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 533. 1,577,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 727.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 494.10 and a one year high of GBX 886. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £78,584.10. Also, insider Ross Paterson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 per share, with a total value of £31,050. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.