Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Hold Rating from Panmure Gordon

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 675 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,205 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940.
In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £78,584.10. Also, insider Ross Paterson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 per share, with a total value of £31,050. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.
