Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 771.

LON:BOY traded up GBX 9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 615. The stock had a trading volume of 66,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 610.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 449.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 701.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

