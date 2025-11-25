Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s Company Profile

MARS traded up GBX 9 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59. The company had a trading volume of 28,583,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,192. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.90. The stock has a market cap of £374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

