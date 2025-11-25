Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
