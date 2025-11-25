Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Novartis stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

