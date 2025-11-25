Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day moving average of $317.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total value of $225,879.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,494.91. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total transaction of $1,504,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 743,351 shares of company stock worth $230,981,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

