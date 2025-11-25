XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

