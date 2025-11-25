CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.84 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $34.35 million and $10.84 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 57,079,817 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 0.78424458 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $11,962,888.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

