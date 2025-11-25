Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.70 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 44,444,551.43668144 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.63435764 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $5,745,879.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

