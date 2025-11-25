ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $12.60 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $722.12 thousand worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00010477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004072 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.01925602 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $856,354.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

