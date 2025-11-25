Mode (MODE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $770.70 Thousand

Mode (MODE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Mode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mode has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $770.70 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mode has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mode alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Token Profile

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00076036 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $370,326.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.