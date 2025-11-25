Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 308.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,345,000 after buying an additional 880,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

