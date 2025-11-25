Summit Global Investments Invests $1.27 Million in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2%

NKE stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

