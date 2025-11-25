FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $744,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.88 and its 200-day moving average is $364.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.