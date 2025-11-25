SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

