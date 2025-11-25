SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 29,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,315,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.88 and its 200-day moving average is $364.49. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.