Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 10.200-10.500 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.9% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 220.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 416,924 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

