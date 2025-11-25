Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $534.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

