J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.72.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $336.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

